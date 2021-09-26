Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $55.40

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Teradata by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 6.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $55.40. 761,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

