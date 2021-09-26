Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives $79.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 481,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,519. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $425,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

