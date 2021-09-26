Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 3,500 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,598 ($33.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,044.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,197.70. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £35.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $2.51 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

