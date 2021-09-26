Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.76.

ANTM stock opened at $381.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.80. Anthem has a 52 week low of $246.20 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

