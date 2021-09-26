Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $59.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$59.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $2.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.62%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

