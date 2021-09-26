Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 43,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 82,462 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter worth $1,948,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

