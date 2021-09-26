Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 162 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $868.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $704.22. ASML Holding has a one year low of $351.09 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

