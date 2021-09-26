Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $850,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.70 and a 200-day moving average of $268.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $177.30 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.