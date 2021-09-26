Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $219.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

