Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $133,850,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $105.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

