Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 99,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.29 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

