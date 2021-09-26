Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,249 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,456,000 after purchasing an additional 604,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.