Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,084 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UNH opened at $407.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $291.22 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

