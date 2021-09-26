AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.66

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 47335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AppHarvest by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

