Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.2% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

