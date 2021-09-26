ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.69 ($44.34).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.