ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.69 ($44.34).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.