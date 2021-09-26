Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

