Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.04

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.04 and last traded at $153.54, with a volume of 20491 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after buying an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after buying an additional 246,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

