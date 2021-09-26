Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.01% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $59,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHLS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,126,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,817,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

SHLS opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

