Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $119.84 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $119,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.00 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.99 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.