Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $85.37 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,636,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,210 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $85,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.33 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $12,175,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock valued at $269,476,131. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

