Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $93.14 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.44% of Papa John’s International worth $93,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $129.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.