Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,277,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,536,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

