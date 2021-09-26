Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 705,910 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 705,910 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 13.43% of Intersect ENT worth $76,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

