Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $67,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

