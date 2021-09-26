Arweave (AR) Price Tops $43.79

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $43.79 or 0.00101082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $40.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

