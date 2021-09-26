ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASGN. Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ASGN stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. ASGN has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

