ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of ASM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday.

ASM International stock opened at $411.00 on Thursday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $448.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

