ASML’s (ASML) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASML. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML stock opened at $868.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $808.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.22. ASML has a 1 year low of $351.09 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

