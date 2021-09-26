AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,200 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,845 ($115.56) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,413.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,040.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

