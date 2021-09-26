Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Raised to $14.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price lifted by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $463.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aterian will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

