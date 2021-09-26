AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 24,461,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,641,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

