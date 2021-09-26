AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.06.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $226.41 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

