Aytu Biopharma (AYTU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 27th. Analysts expect Aytu Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AYTU opened at $2.97 on Friday. Aytu Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 189.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.