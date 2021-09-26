B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,621 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

