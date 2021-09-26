B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$8.98 Average PT from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.49. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.33 and a 12 month high of C$9.42.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

