Baader Bank Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

ETR EVD opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 12-month high of €64.18 ($75.51). The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -412.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €57.02 and its 200-day moving average is €55.50.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

