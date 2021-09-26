Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 73,806 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Corning stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

