Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.13 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

MSI stock opened at $240.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.15 and a 12 month high of $246.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.