Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 113,253 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,253 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 102,503 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,881,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

