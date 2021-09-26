Bâloise’s (BLHEF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLHEF opened at $149.55 on Friday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance.

