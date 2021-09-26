Bâloise’s (BLHEF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BLHEF opened at $149.55 on Friday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $157.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10.
About Bâloise
Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.