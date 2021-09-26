Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.67 ($4.32).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.