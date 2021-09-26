Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 102,488 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $189,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $515.48 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.21 and a 52-week high of $515.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 177.75, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.