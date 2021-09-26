Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 87,349 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 87,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $169,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $433.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.76 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.92 and a 200-day moving average of $428.75. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

