Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $201.12 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Kansas City Southern worth $201,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

NYSE KSU opened at $272.43 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.06 and its 200-day moving average is $278.61.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

