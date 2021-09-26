Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $185,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,586,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $110.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $116.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

