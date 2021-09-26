Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 98,327 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $180,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

