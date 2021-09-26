Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,060 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.60% of EPAM Systems worth $174,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $629.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $604.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

