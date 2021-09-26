Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 518,512 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 518,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $195,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 11,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 115,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.57 and its 200 day moving average is $177.73. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

