Bank of The West Sells 11,229 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.3% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 207,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 312,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,832,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

